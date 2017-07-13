Sweet confirms Luton have rejected Forest’s bid for Justin

Luton Town have confirmed they have rejected Nottingham Forest’s bid for young defender James Justin.

The news broke yesterday that City Ground chief Mark Warburton had lodged what was reportedly a seven figure offer for the 19-year-old.

However, Hatters have stood firm as chief executive Gary Sweet told the Luton News: “We have indeed received an offer and have duly rejected it. We consulted the board, the player and his agent in the process.”

The news will come as a huge boost for Luton fans who have seen Justin come through the ranks at Kenilworth Road, making his breakthrough last season.

He has already alerted the attentions of Premier League side Leicester City last term and his superb form saw him win a call-up to the England U19 training camp too.

Town have strengthened the right back department with the signing of Jack Stacey from Reading in the summer, but speaking recently, boss Nathan Jones made it clear he wants Justin to continue his development at Kenilworth Road.

He added: “I know for a fact there’s plenty monitoring him, but James Justin is our player, and he’s a wonderful, wonderful player.

“He’s going to be even better, but this is the right place for him.

“It’s good, and he must be flattered, we’re flattered that people are coveting our young players, but they’re here, he’s under contract, and he’s a key member of what we do here.”