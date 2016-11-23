Sweet thanks ‘wonderful’ Hatters fans for help with ‘ridiculous’ EFL fine

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet has thanked the club’s supporters for their help in paying what he feels is a ‘ridiculous’ fine imposed on the club by the EFL.

It was confirmed last Wednesday that Luton will have to stump up £15,000 for making wholesale changes in the Checkatrade Trophy campaign, despite qualifying from their group in second place.

£4k is an amazing sum in a few days and we really appreciate the help, all of which will go towards the payment of the ridiculous fine. Gary Sweet

Since the news broke, Loyal Luton Supporters Club have set up a Justgiving page to help the club pay the fine, with almost £4,000 raised at the time of writing.

Speaking exclusively to the News/Gazette, Sweet said: “Our supporters are wonderful for initiating this – a massive thank you to those who started it and to those who’ve contributed so far.

“They get it. £4k is an amazing sum in a few days and we really appreciate the help, all of which will go towards the payment of the ridiculous fine which I see as nothing less than a young player tax for lower league clubs.”

Sweet also stated that should Luton get near to raising the total amount required, it could see them carry on with their selection policy for the second round clash at League One Swindon next month.

He added: “It would send a huge statement out if supporters managed to reach the £15k target.

“If it can get close it will convince us that playing so many young players was indeed right and we’d be much more inclined to do the same in the next round.”

To contribute to the Loyal Luton Supporters Club Justgiving page Click here.