Sweet won’t be happy until building work starts at Power Court and Newlands Park

Hatters chief executive Gary Sweet wasn’t getting carried away despite Luton Borough Council revealing they had received just under 11,000 representations for the club’s planning applications to redevelop Power Court and Newlands Park.

The figure had stood at about 4,500, until a flood of comments ahead of the October 10 cut-off point saw the final figure more than double.

We’ll be pleased when we get it approved by the planning committee and we start building, at the moment there’s still a lot of work to do. Gary Sweet

Although Sweet wasn’t popping any champagne corks yet, he did admit the sheer number showed just how popular the plans for the new stadium are, saying: “We’re not pleased at all at the moment, we’ll be pleased when we get it approved by the planning committee and we start building, at the moment there’s still a lot of work to do.

“It’s the biggest response from a football club, as we can find around 6,500 for Brighton and Wimbledon was 5,500.

“If you look at their scenarios, Brighton were in a temporary groundshare facility and Wimbledon being the people’s club, returning to its ancestral home.

“What this is, is more than just a supporter of Luton Town football club. This is Luton residents, regional residents, who care passionately about not just the football club but the town too who are all responding in huge volume.

“I think our designs and our creativity has captured the imagination of those people so much that they want to put pen to paper, that’s unheard of.”