Targets already in mind as Jones begins his summer recruitment

Hatters boss Nathan Jones will step up his summer recruitment now as he plans another assault on the League Two promotion places next season.

Luton were cruelly beaten in the play-off semi-final last Thursday evening, suffering a last kick defeat to Blackpool at Kenilworth Road, going down 6-5 on aggregate.

I don’t envisage one year where we are not looking to improve the squad and the club so that’s what we will have to continue. Nathan Jones

However, Jones has already set out his targets to the club’s board, with a new goalkeeper one of the top priorities.

Speaking exclusively to the News/Gazette, he said: “We know the players we want, so that’s what we’re trying to do now.

“Obviously a keeper’s involved in that and what we want to do is add real quality to the side.

“We want to improve the squad with more quality and slightly more experience or whatever it is that we feel we need, then that’s what we’ll do.

“We’ve identified our targets and if we get those targets, we will be a much stronger outfit.

“This will be an ongoing thing year by year, I don’t envisage one year where we are not looking to improve the squad and the club so that’s what we will have to continue.”

When asked whether one of the new faces he is intending to bring in will be a ball-winning midfielder, Jones continued: “You’ll see once we come out with it.

“We want to add quality and improve the squad. We have certain areas we’re going to do and once we actually secure the signings of those players then we’ll let you know.”

Jones is confident that not going up a division won’t put any potential new recruits off from making Kenilworth Road their new home, as he said: “I hope it doesn’t because we’ve made progress and have an ethos and everything about us.

“The only thing is we won’t be playing in a higher league which we wanted to do.

“But our efforts will be doubled for next year.

“I don’t think we could have worked any harder this year, but we’ll continue to do that and see if we can take the club up next season.”