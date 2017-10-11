Three game ban left Berry pulling his hair out

Luton midfielder Luke Berry was relieved to earn an immediate recall to the Hatters’ League Two side during Saturday’s trip to Accrington Stanley.

The recent signing from Cambridge had been suspended for three games recently after an off the ball incident was picked up against Wycombe Wanderers

I don’t know what they’ve given me the ban for, but it is what it is. Luke Berry

He had to sit out the wins over Chesterfield and Newport, plus the goalless draw at Morecambe, before returning for the 2-0 victory at the Wham Stadium.

Although not overly impressed with the FA for handing out a three match punishment, Berry said: “I was pulling my hair out, but you’ve got to keep focussed.

“I played Tuesday and was happy to get the chance today and get the three points.

“I don’t know what they’ve given me the ban for, but it is what it is.”

Berry had played 90 minutes for Town in the Checkatrade Trophy group stage 1-1 draw against Barnet on Tuesday.

He knew that had proved helpful, as he said: “I was a bit rusty on Tuesday and I’m happy to get the game on Saturday and show what I’m about.

“I want to be pushing myself and getting the three points and getting a positive result like we did.”

The clash with Stanley saw Town make it five league wins from six games, much to the delight of Berry, who said: “It was a tricky game.

“We started really well, really on the front foot and that was our main incentive, to put it to them and we did.

“We showed that with the two goals and we just sort of held on in the end.

“We didn’t really want to try and be sitting on it, we wanted to try and get a third and a fourth, but in the end we’re happy with the three points.

“We’re in a good bit of form at the moment and we’re looking to keep on improving on that and it shows on the pitch and the training field as well.”