Time to vote for your Hatter of the Season

It’s that time again for Luton News/Dunstable Gazette readers to vote for your Hatter of the Season.

Will it be star striker Danny Hylton who cleaned up at the club’s end of year awards recently and with 26 goals has been a superb signing from Oxford United in the summer?

Does captain Scott Cuthbert deserve the honour for his excellent performances at the heart of Luton’s defence this term?

Or should it be speedster Isaac Vassell, who has got better and better as the year has progressed, netting 13 goals now after joining from non-league Truro City?

How about midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, who has become such a force to be reckoned with under boss Nathan Jones? While youngster James Justin has also had a superb season after coming through the ranks at Kenilworth Road.

Voting couldn’t be simpler as all you need to do is click the link below, while players have to have featured in 30 games this term to be considered, while the winner will be announced on Monday, May 22.

To vote for your Hatter of the Season, head here Vote for your Hatter of the Season.