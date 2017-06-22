Town after another keeper despite signing ‘Championship quality’ Stech

Luton Town boss Nathan Jones remains in the market for another goalkeeper, despite bringing in Czech Republic stopper Marek Stech from Sparta Prague last week.

The 27-year-old is expected to be Hatters’ number one this term, and although Craig King is likely to sign his contract extension, Jones wants one more to put pressure on Stech for the jersey.

Luton did have Norwich City youngster Ben Killip training with them last season, but should he sign, it would be more as a development player, as Jones said: “We’re looking to bring in another one as well to compete with Marek.

“We want to sign a permanent one if possible, so we’re going to do that.”

Jones believes the addition of Stech is a real coup for the club, having played alongside the 27-year-old when at Yeovil earlier in their careers.

He had been due to move elsewhere, prior to Luton making their interest known as Jones continued: “He had offers from other clubs, so we had to beat off competition. But once he knew what we were trying to achieve and what we trying to do, then he was very keen to get the deal done, very proactive in getting it done.

We know what we can offer people and we think we’ve signed a Championship quality goalkeeper. Nathan Jones

“It didn’t take long to do after he knew what we wanted.

“We had Marek once when we took him on loan (at Yeovil) and I played with him and then coached him as I was assistant manger then.

“Then he came back permanently to Yeovil just after I left and was outstanding.

“Knowing him helped slightly, but it was more due to the fact that he’s very ambitious and he sees the project here and that’s very, very important in any signing.

“We know what kind of club we are, we know what we can offer people and we think we’ve signed a Championship quality goalkeeper.”

Although Stech hasn’t played much in recent seasons, not actually featuring for his home-town side last term, with his last match for Prague back in May 2016, Jones wasn’t worried, saying: “He’s been at the biggest club in the Czech Republic, Sparta Prague, they’re a Champions League side.

“We’ve managed to get a real coup, he wanted to come back to England, he fits the bill for us, we had to fight off other clubs for him.”