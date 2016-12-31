Town boss demands positive end to the year

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has urged his side to finish the year on a high as they entertain Barnet at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Luton chief saw his side suffer a disappointing 1-0 defeat at home to Colchester United on Boxing Day, while they also dropped to sixth in the table after Wycombe’s 1-0 victory at Cheltenham last night.

We want to finish this year as positive as we can. Nathan Jones

However, Jones doesn’t believe there will be any hangover amongst the players following the recent U’s reverse, saying: “We want a real good Christmas period, so we’ve got to make sure we finish it well.

“We’ll be up for it. We’ll dust them down and I’m sure they’ll be ready and right at it to do well, because we want to finish this year as positive as we can.”

Winger Alex Gilliead expects the players to be well drilled on what to expect from a Bees side who recently saw manager Martin Allen leave for National League outfit Eastleigh.

He said: “We’ll have a debrief on today’s (Colchester) game, work on it, what we can do to break down teams throughout the week.

“I don’t think Barnet are too far off the play-offs either, they’re doing well this season so we’ve got to be wary of their threat.

“But we’ll do whatever the manager and staff have got us doing and I’m sure they’ll prepare us right for Barnet and the game afterwards at Portsmouth.”

Luton have struggled at home so far this season, winning just one of their last six games, only scoring five goals in that time, as Gilliead was aware it has been a struggle in front of their own fans recently.

He added: “I just think home and away teams set up differently.

“A lot of teams come to our place and want to just sit back and just camp on the edge of the box and counter on us.

“A lot of teams put bodies behind the ball and try to frustrate us, but we’ve just got to be patient and try to pick the right passes.

“Sometimes it’s not the right passes, not the right ball and hopefully make the right passes, keep doing the right things and it will come off for us.”