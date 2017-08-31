Town boss praises board during 'manic' deadline day

Hatters boss Nathan Jones admitted that interest in his players has been ‘manic’ ahead of the transfer window closing this evening.

Although repeatedly insisting he doesn't want to sell any of Town's first team players like Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, it hasn't stopped other sides inquiring constantly about their availability, but apart from Isaac Vassell heading to Championship side Birmingham City, Town have managed to keep hold of the rest of their squad thus far.

On how his deadline day was shaping up, Jones said: “It’s been no different to any other day, it’s been manic.

“The amount of people who have wanted our players and the board have had to fend off, we and the board have had to fend off has been, I honestly don't think there’s been another club like that, and I mean that in pretty much all levels.

“The approaches we’ve had has been quite phenomenal. The board have been very, very strong. I hope it’s slightly quieter today and any deals that can get done through this club are controlled deals and not ones that have been reactive ones.

“I don’t envisage any reactive ones being done, so we’re in a very good place and come 12 o’clock, midnight, I hope we’re in as good place, if not even better."

Meanwhile, Jones admitted he will be watching Sky Sports like most football fans up and down the country, adding: “It’s nice to have a little look and see who’s spending, what deals get done.

“Some ridiculous deals get done and you wonder why some get done so late, but that’s the nature of the best, and people have a little realise, people pick up injuries, so there’s always changes from hour to hour.”