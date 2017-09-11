Town chief confident Hylton will be back to his best soon

Hatters striker Danny Hylton isn’t far from getting back to his best according to boss Nathan Jones.

The forward, who was the club’s leading scorer last term with 27 goals to his name, missed all of Town’s pre-season campaign after undergoing an operation in the summer.

He was brought back into the side for the Colchester game after completing 45 minutes of the Checkatrade Trophy tie with Spurs U21s and was off the mark in the 2-2 draw at Mansfield.

However, he found it tough going during the 3-0 defeat to Swindon Town on Saturday, replaced by Luke Berry in the second half as Jones said: “Danny Hylton is still finding his feet, he needs the game time, because he’s technically still in pre-season, he’s only three weeks into pre-season, so he’s finding his feet.

“He needs the games, it will be good for him and any time he’s not scoring goals and taking the headlines, and being absolutely Billy the Fish, he’s frustrated.

“I wouldn’t read too much into that, as he frustrates me and he frustrates himself, and he frustrates, I would imagine everyone that’s close to him as he’s that kind of character.

“But we love him here and because he’s Danny Hylton and he’s so important, we’ve brought him back and put him straight in.

“He’ll find his feet and he’s going to be a wonderful player for us this season.

“We know it, we believe in it deep down, it’s just there’s that reintegration period really.”