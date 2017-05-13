Town chief: Hatters fans can turn Bloomfield Road into a home game

Hatters boss Nathan Jones believes Town’s travelling army can turn Town’s first leg play-off semi-final clash at Blackpool tomorrow into a home game for his players.

Luton will comfortably sell out their 1,700 allocation, and with the Tangerines averaging crowds of just 3,456 on home soil this term due to ongoing protests against chairman Karl Oyston, there’s every chance that almost half the gate will be made up by followers from Bedfordshire.

If we have our fans there, we can make it like a home game. Nathan Jones

Jones said: “Our away fans are the best in the league, we know.

“Officially too, it’s not just my opinion, a cliched opinion from the manager, they are the best in the league.

“Now we want to give them a wonderful time. If they get behind us, trust me, we give them performances they can get behind and it will be a massive thing, especially when you go the distance of Blackpool.

“If we have our fans there, we can make it like a home game. We want to make sure we are really, really competitive and win the game to then take it back to Kenilworth Road.”

Striker Jack Marriott also knows just what an impact Town’s hordes of away supporters can have on the game which kicks off at 6,30pm and is live on Sky Sports too.

He said: “The fans have been excellent all season.

“We always get a good away following and a great home crowd as well. That bodes well for the team as when they get behind us as they always do, it really, really does help.

“I know some players it can be they switch off, the game is their focus. But you do notice and when the crowd are cheering and right behind you, you get that atmosphere and real belief that you can go on and do it.”

Team-mate Isaac Vassell is determined to ensure that Town’s supporters have a promotion to celebrate, saying: “They’ve been a pleasure all season and hopefully we can deliver what they want.”

Meanwhile, midfielder Luke Gambin added: “I can’t wait for the atmosphere and the big game to be honest. To have that many fans there is going to be brilliant.”