Town in talks with former Potters, Saints and Pompey keeper Isted

Luton Town are in talks to add former Stoke, Southampton and Portsmouth goalkeeper Harry Isted to their squad.

The 20-year-old spent last week at the Hatters’ training camp in Slovenia, after playing in the 2-2 draw with Hitchin Town recently.

Isted started his career at Fratton Park, before heading to the Saints, and then the Potters, who he helped win the Staffordshire Senior Cup last season, making one Checkatrade Trophy appearance too.

On his future, Luton boss Nathan Jones said: “We’re negotiating at the minute with Harry to maybe bring him in.

“He fits the bill of what we want to do, a third choice, one that we can develop, one that we can push.

“He’s not quite ready yet, but we’ve got two very good ones (Marek Stech and James Shea) and we’re very happy with the two we’ve got at the minute.”