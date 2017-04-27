Town may use the loan market once more in number one search

Luton Town will still keep an eye on the loan market when searching for a new goalkeeper over the summer, despite having their fingers burnt twice this season, according to boss Nathan Jones.

The Hatters chief saw Christian Walton’s hugely impressive stint at Kenilworth Road ended prematurely as he was recalled by Brighton on transfer deadline day to provide cover for first choice David Stockdale.

I’m not ruling out a loan as you can get some wonderful keepers on loan. Nathan Jones

That meant Jones had to bring in both Matt Macey and Stuart Moore at short notice, with Macey called back by the Gunners after an injury crisis at the Emirates.

Despite those incidents, it doesn’t mean the option isn’t something Jones won’t look at, although he would insist on the keeper staying for the full season, as he said: “We want a number one, regardless of what that is (loan or permanent). As if we were to get Christian Walton back for example, on a full loan, then we would.

“We’d make sure we wouldn’t have a recall, if we did do a loan, so I’m not ruling out a loan as you can get some wonderful keepers on loan,

“Yes if were able to get the right one and were able to get him under contract for ourselves then we may go down that route.

“But again if I was to have the option of getting someone like Christian Walton in for a full season then I wouldn’t hesitate, because Christian did fantastically well for us and was a big part of what we did.

“Obviously Brighton insisted on a break clause at January, that’s something we learned because we didn’t envisage him (Niki Maenpaa) getting an injury so late in the day.

“If they hadn’t picked up that injury in the FA Cup then we’d probably still have Christian, but the ones who came in, it gave an opportunity to other people.

“So what we’ll do is make sure we’re a little bit more covered than we were this year.”