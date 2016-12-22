Town’s flexibility a real plus for Marriott

Hatters striker Jack Marriott believes the flexibility of Town’s squad can only stand them in good stead for a promotion push during the second half of the campaign.

Marriott has seen boss Nathan Jones swap formations in recent weeks, playing as part of a front three against Carlisle at Kenilworth Road and then reverting to a two with Danny Hylton for the 2-0 win at Blackpool on Saturday.

On the changes in systems, Marriott said: “We’re very flexible. We’ve got a strong squad that we can rotate and we can have different formations.

“Last week we had me, Hylts (Danny Hylton) and Vass (Isaac Vassell) up front as a three, which I thought worked well, I thought we were a threat.

“Then, today (at Blackpool), just me and Hylts but Vass coming off the bench and doing as well as he’s been doing all season.

“We’ve got that constant threat that can come off the bench and we’re flexible in formations as well, which is really good to have.”

It’s not just up front where Luton have altered too, with Jones opting for a three man defence with wingbacks in both the last two fixtures, something that captain Scott Cuthbert enjoys being part of.

He said: “I’ve played it before in my career and I quite like it,

“It was something different, but we prepared for that, the manager and the coaches prepare us for that all week.

“All pre-season we’ve been doing different shapes to work on, so we knew at one stage of the season something’s going to change.

“We’re all prepared and ready for it and I actually enjoyed it.”