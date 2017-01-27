Town skipper insists Vassell can step up if called upon

Hatters captain Scott Cuthbert has backed Isaac Vassell to be up to the task of replacing Danny Hylton this weekend, if selected against Cambridge United.

Luton will be without their leading marksman for the next two games after he picked up his 10th booking of the season in the 1-1 draw with Wycombe on Saturday, with Vassell, who has scored three goals this season, or Craig Mackail-Smith, in line to replace him.

He has two games to hopefully do well, which I’m sure he will as he’s been outstanding as well. Scott Cuthbert

Cuthbert knew that with the way Hylton plays, it was always likely he was going to receive his third ban of the campaign, saying: “You can’t take that away from Hylts to be honest.

“He’s an absolute nuisance every day in training.

“Some days when you’re not feeling 100 per cent, you want a little 10 minute break in training, he is on you.

“He’s running channels, he’s hitting you in the face, he’s kicking you and that’s just him.

“He’s so good at it and it’s so good having that in your team and we love having him in the team.

“He was outstanding (against Wycombe) as he has been the whole season.

“So he’ll be a miss, but it’s a chance for Isaac to step up to the plate.

“He has two games to hopefully do well, which I’m sure he will as he’s been outstanding as well.”

With Hylton suspended and Cameron McGeehan out due to his broken leg, then Town will be without their two leading scorers in the league.

Although Cuthbert bagged his first strike in a Luton shirt last weekend, he didn’t expect to be the player to replace Luton’s major threats.

He continued: “Don’t start putting pressure on me to score every week!

“We’re missing Cam. Cam gets the goals, Hylts gets the goals, but Hylts is only two games and we’ve got strength in depth, we’ve got one of the strongest squads in the league.

“With Isaac coming in, he’s been outstanding the last couple of weeks in training, and in games, and he’ll deserve his chance if he gets it.

“I don’t know what the team will be, but he’s chomping at the bit to get games and I’m sure he’ll take it.”