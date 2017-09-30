Town striker demands unbeaten run continues against Newport

Hatters forward Harry Cornick has urged his side to continue their unbeaten run when Newport County visit Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

Although Luton saw their run of three successive wins ended during a goalless draw at Morecambe on Tuesday night, they still made it four matches without defeat.

Ahead of the clash with the Exiles, Cornick said: “We’d have liked to be four on the bounce, that would have been good for the momentum, but it’s not a loss.

“We keep going, bring on Saturday at Kenilworth Road and that should be three points hopefully and we can start pushing and try to build a gap.

“If you stay unbeaten then you’re going to climb the table and we need to keep climbing it, get to the top and then build a gap, that’s the aim really.”

Although he hobbled off in the latter stages of the clash at the Globe Arena, Cornick confirmed afterwards it was just cramp, saying: “I haven’t had a 90 minutes in a while, so I’m working with the team trying to get fit and trying to push towards the 90.

“I think it was 75, 80 minutes, so I’m getting there and I’ll keep working hard.

“I’ve just got to keep going in training, try to do my best and when I get my chance try and take it.

“If the team gets results and we win games, that’s the main thing and we’ll kick on now for Saturday and try to get three points at home.”

Cornick has certainly made a good first impression on his new team-mates since signing from Bournemouth last month, as speaking after the 1-0 win over Chesterfield, striker Danny Hylton said: “He’s lightning quick and his impact when he’s been coming off the bench the last few games has been outstanding.

“He gives us a lift and he single-handedly kept an attacking threat and carried the ball from our half to their half on numerous occasions.

“He’s got that, he’s so direct, he’s fearless and he runs. He’s a bit unlucky to probably not be starting at the moment, I’m sure he will get his chance soon, but as long as he keeps doing that, I’m sure he’ll start scoring and goals will come.

“You’ve got a job to do (as a substitute), you’re not just coming on to waste a bit of time, you’re coming on to bring something to the team and make an impact.

“His impact was last week (against Wycombe) was to get us back into the game and this week it was to lift us and give us something and he did that again.”