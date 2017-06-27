Town teen Tyrelle called up by England U15s

Luton Town youngster Tyrelle Newton has been called up to the England U15s upcoming national talent selection event at Loughborough University.

The 13-year-old central midfielder from Houghton Regis, who plays for Hatters’ U14s side, has been in the academy since he was eight, and will attend the get-together in Leicestershire from Monday, August 7 to Thursday, August 10.

Academy & Development manager Andy Awford told the club’s official website that the call-up is another sign of the fine work being carried out by the coaches in the youth system.

He said: “I’m delighted for Tyrelle and everybody who’s worked with him at the club.

“He had an outstanding year playing for us last season.

“He generally plays out of age group a year up. He’s physically and technically able to do it, so it won’t be uncommon for him to be playing against older lads.

“I’m really pleased and it’s another feather in the cap for the club. I’ve only been here for two years, but a lot of people who have helped develop him over the last five or six years.

“It’s a reward for Tyrelle, for those members of staff and more plaudits for the club itself following on from JJ’s recent recognition and Tiernan Parker’s involvement with Northern Ireland U17s.”