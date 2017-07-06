Town will take a further look at trialists

Hatters Youth Academy and Development manager Andy Awford felt the three trialists who played in last night’s 2-2 draw against Hitchin Town have done enough to warrant a further look.

With Luton picking a youthful side containing the likes of Connor Tomlinson and Jack James, who both found the net, they used an unknown goalkeeper for the opening hour, who was eventually replaced by Tiernan Parker.

Luton's trialist receives the ball against Hitchin

Town also used two trialists in midfield, and speaking afterwards, Awford said: “They did all right, it’s difficult when you’re on trial, so I think we’ll assess that as a staff, have a chat about that and take it from there.

“Two had trained previously with us and one of them just came in tonight.

“We’ve arranged to keep them on into next week, as we’ve got some U18 games arranged so they’ll come and play in those while the first team are away.

“It’s good experience for them as well, as it’s difficult when you come straight in, you don’t know too many people and how we do things, but everybody adapted well and it was pleasing.”