Tractor Boys chief wary of ‘horrible’ trip to Luton

Ipswich Town boss Mick McCarthy has targeted Carabao Cup success at Luton’s ‘horrible’ Kenilworth Road ground this evening.

The Tractor Boys have been dumped out of the competition by Stevenage, twice, and Crawley in three of the last four seasons, but McCarthy, who saw his side triumph at Birmingham has demanded another good showing.

It’s a tight stadium that’s right on top of you and you always get an unbelievable atmosphere there. Mick McCarthy

He said: “I want to win, because we had an awful result at Charlton (6-1 friendly defeat), followed by a really good performance and result on Saturday and now we want to build on that.

“It’s important to me. We’ve not done well in the Carabao Cup and we want to address that. It would be nice to have back-to-back wins.”

“Kenilworth Road is always a horrible place to play. It’s a tight stadium that’s right on top of you and you always get an unbelievable atmosphere there. I’m sure they’ll be up for it.”

McCarthy did have praise for the way Luton boss Nathan Jones has gone about his work since taking charge of the Hatters.

He added: “We’re going to have to play well because they were excellent on Saturday.

“Nathan Jones was the U21s manager at Charlton and worked at Brighton with Chris Hughton for a while. I’ve always admired the way his teams play with the diamond.

“If we don’t get about them and stop them playing they will be a difficult team to stop.”

McCarthy also confirmed that both David McGoldrick and Manchester City loanee Bersant Celina will start, while international clearance has been received for new signing Martyn Waghorn from Rangers too.

Jordan Spence, Grant Ward, Tommy Smith and Joe Garner are all doubts, while Andre Dozzell is out for the season after injuring his knee on Saturday.

McCarthy added: “We’ve got a few lads out tomorrow with knocks from Saturday so there will be changes.

“But I’ll still be putting a strong team out.”