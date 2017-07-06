Transfer fee of no concern to Luton striker

Summer signing James Collins doesn’t feel under any extra pressure to perform for the Hatters this season despite Luton shelling out a six figure fee for his services.

Although the figure that Town stumped up to prise the striker away from Crawley Town was undisclosed, it is thought to be in the region of £200,000.

However, having been sold to both Swindon and Hibernian for similar sums earlier in his career, Collins is no stranger to coping with such a price tag.

He said: “I don’t think so (feeling under extra pressure), I’ve been for money in the past and it’s just part and parcel of football.

“Money doesn’t come into your mind because it’s just what it is.

“I’m confident that what I’ve done in the past I can bring the same to Luton.

“Luton’s obviously a great side without me as well, so I’m hopefully just adding a bit more to what is already a great side.”

Collins also admitted he had to force the issue with Crawley to let him leave the Checkatrade Stadium as with two years left on his deal, and scoring 22 League Two goals last season, the Red Devils were reluctant to lose him

He added: “Crawley didn’t want to sell, but I made it clear to Crawley that I did want to move to Luton.

“To be fair, once I had a word with Crawley about that, they were spot on, they accepted that it was best for me and wished me good luck and accepted the bid.

“Crawley handled it fantastically.

“Of course the move has got to be good for both parties, so Crawley were in their rights to hold out for as much money as they could.

“But it got to the point where I thought it had to happen now rather than later.

“That’s when I stepped in, and I made it clear that I would like them to reconsider and if they would let me move on.

“To be fair to them, as soon as I did that they were brilliant and I’ve got to thank them for that.”