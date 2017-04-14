Trio could return for Hatters against O's

Luton Town will have Dan Potts, Jack Senior and Jordan Cook available for selection for this afternoon’s home clash against Leyton Orient at Kenilworth Road.

Potts hasn’t featured since being stretchered off at Carlisle last month, while Senior has missed the last four games with a foot injury, with Cook out for two matches due to a tight hamstring suffered in the 2-1 defeat to Colchester.

Boss Nathan Jones said: “We’ll be very strong as we’ve got a few back in terms of Dan Potts and Jack Senior, Jordan Cook as well, so we’re in good shape.

“Jordan is slightly closer than the others as he’s only missed a week, the others have missed slightly more but they’ll all be included in the match day squad.

“We’re delighted to have them back as it gives us good options.”

One player who won’t be available is striker Ollie Palmer, as he can’t feature against the side that Luton have signed him on loan from.

The forward will be a miss after playing his part in Town’s last two victories, scoring the last-gasp winner against Blackpool and then setting up Olly Lee in the 1-0 triumph at Barnet.

Jones continued: “Under any loan, you’re not allowed to play against your parent club and we understand that.

“He’ll be a miss as he’s been a real bonus impact for us and exactly why we brought him in.

“He showed that against Baret for 15, 20 minutes, he really got us on the front foot and got us up the pitch.

“He gives us that different option and that little bit more presence, it’s a nice option to have.

“So he’ll be a miss but it’s an opportunity for someone else and we have to find a different way to win a game.”

Hatters defender Stephen O’Donnell remains part of Jones’ plans too, despite being taken off in both of Luton’s recent matches, with Luke Gambin on his place each time.

The boss said: “It’s been an in-game decision when we went from a five to a four.

“I felt in the game that certain things would be a little bit more solid if we made this decision, it’s a close one, and one of the game’s against Blackpool was in the 83rd minute, so he’s been part and parcel of two clean sheets in the last two games.

“He’s still contributing constantly and I don’t make a big thing of making a substitution, we make a substitution to win games.

“We’ve made two substitutions and won two games.

“I don’t think there’s that much scrutiny should be involved. We’ve pulled Isaac Vassell off because we wanted to bring Ollie Palmer on and that worked, it’s one of those things.

“That’s why we call them game-changers. Not everyone’s going to play 90 minutes, if they did then we’re back in the 1930's where we couldn’t make any subs.”

Opponents Orient come into the game on a truly dreadful run of form, with only 13 defeats from 16 since the turn of the year, winning two and drawing one to take just seven points from a possible 48, a stat that leaves them rooted to the bottom of the table.

Another loss today could see them drop down into the National League, but Jones isn't expecting anything but a difficult test for his side despite the O's perilous league position.

He added: “It’s never like that and especially with us. In terms of sides come to Luton and raise their game, so we’re going to have to be at it.

“It’s not going to be a game played on paper, it’s going to be a very difficult game, we know that, and we’re preparing for it.

“So (supporters) don’t turn up expecting to win, but turn up wanting to win and getting right behind your team, because who knows what’s going to happen and how long it’s going to take to do certain things.

“Anything can happen over the Easter weekend, that’s what we’ll be looking for, we’re looking to put pressure on those around us, starting with the game against Orient.

“It’s a difficult game, a tricky game, so we’re looking to pick up those points and then we’ll go into Monday (at Mansfield) trying to do the same again.”