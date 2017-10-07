Tweaks are working well for Hatters with switch to 4-3-3

Hatters boss Nathan Jones always had it in his mind to try the 4-3-3 formation which is bearing so much fruit at the moment.

Jones has favoured the diamond or 3-5-2 since taking over at the club, but the last few games has seen him opt for the new style in a bid to get all three strikers, James Collins, Danny Hylton and Harry Cornick into the side.

The Town chief said: “We work on a number of things, there’s only slight tweaks from what we do.

“We always have default defensive shape we go to, we go to a back five which we work on and then the one that myself and Paul Hart work closely together, so we have our two shapes, our diamond and our 4-3-3.

“We always knew we could go to this, and we recruit that way.

“Jordan Cook can play in a front three and so can Harry Cornick, so we bought wide attacking strikers if you like.

“Now we eventually want to turn Harry into a real central one, but they’re a threat.

“A lot of it has been forced on us in terms of personnel, we thought ‘well, who are the ones who are going to give us certain things?’

“Our three strikers are in good form and a real threat, so to get three of them on the pitch we had to go to our second shape, so we’ve done that, it’s normal.”

It has seen Town create a whole host of goalscoring opportunities at Morecambe and then during Saturday’s 3-1 victory over Newport.

Jones continued: “We’ve been on the front foot, but we create chances in the diamond or whatever shape we play.

“Certain games, we favour the diamond, we like playing the diamond and it’s been a very fruitful shape for us.

“But we know we can change and with that front three that’s a real threat.

“Then the ones we can bring on for them as well, we’ve got good players who can play in these positions.”

Striker Hylton was clearly a fan of the different role he has been given, saying: “It was great, we’ve changed shape a little bit, gone three up front, and it’s working.

“It’s looked really good the last few games, we’ve got in some really good goalscoring opportunities, areas and if we’re making the right decisions and the right runs, I’m sure we’ll score goals.

“We go Collo down the middle, myself on the left or the right and Harry on the left or the right. We’ve got license to drift, we can stretch it, can come and get the ball, go all over the place really.

“I think he (Jones) just wanted to get all three of us in. Harry is direct and how quick he is, he’s a great out ball sometimes, so I think we’re seeing the benefits.

“We scored three goals, but we could have had 10.

“Myself, Harry Cornick, Collo, we’re getting in those positions and a few times we make the wrong decisions where we get a bit, because we all want to score, we’ll take a shot.

“I’m sure that with games we’ll gel a little bit more and whoever it is, Elliot (Lee), or Jarvo (Aaron Jarvis) when they come on, we’ll start to see the benefits of that.”

Defender Alan Sheehan gave his view on the formation too, adding: “It worked today.

“Different opposition have different tactics, we heard they were set-piece specialists and very direct if you want to say.

“So we had to deal with that and I thought we dealt with that for large amount of the game very well, so the 4-3-3 worked very well today.”