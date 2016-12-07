Upson: New stadium would be huge for the Hatters

Former Luton Town defender and ex-England international Matt Upson believes that a new ground at Power Court would be ‘huge’ for the club.

The 37-year-old, who was back at Ely Way training ground last week as a guest of boss Nathan Jones, knows full well just how long Hatters have been waiting for a new stadium after coming through the ranks at Kenilworth Road in the 1990s.

It would be huge, the club’s been needing one for a long time. Matthew Upson

A move to Junction 10 was muted during his time with the club which never materialised and on hearing of the new plans for a 17,500 stadium in the town centre, he said: “I love the ground now and if I go back there I’ve got good memories.

“But it’s probably, moving forward, a place they need to get out of and move to somewhere more suitable for a modern day football team.

“I remember there was a new ground planned 20-odd years ago when I was here as well.

“It’s always been kind of the rumour of that new ground, getting out of that stadium, and I don’t know how far advanced it currently is.

“But it would be huge, the club’s been needing one for a long time.”

Upson, who recently hung up his boots after a career spanning more than 400 matches and 21 international caps, was back at the club last week, along with former Brighton boss and Liverpool legend Sami Hyypia.

The pair were invited by Jones to watch training and on returning to his former clup, Upson continued: “It’s very surreal coming back to this place.

“I remember this being the very first training ground that I used to come to and then we moved over to the rugby club and a few other places, but I remember there being a big building here and the changing rooms as a schoolboy, so nice memories.

“I look at most results, but I always have a look at Luton and see how they’re doing.

“It’s nice to see that hopefully they’re back on track and can get promoted.

“It needs to be (back in the Championship) because it’s such a well supported club.

“Their attendances reflect that and it will be good to see them climbing up the leagues.”