Vassell back for the Hatters at Barnet

Striker Isaac Vassell was back in the Luton starting line-up for their League Two clash at Barnet this afternoon.

The in-demand forward had missed Tuesday night's 2-0 Carabao Cup exit to Ipswich Town with an illness, but has recovered sufficiently to return.

Defender Dan Potts has recovered from a dead leg, while Alan McCormack was back in the midfield as Luton reverted to the side who hammered Yeovil Town 8-2 last weekend, with new signing Harry Cornick on the bench.

For Barnet, who started with a 2-2 draw at Forest Green Rovers last weekend, they remain without the prolific John Akinde, who is sidelined with injury.

Hatters: Marek Stech, Jack Stacey, Dan Potts, Scott Cuthbert (C), Alan Sheehan, Alan McCormack, Olly Lee, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Andrew Shinnie, Isaac Vassell, James Collins.

Subs: James Shea, Johnny Mullins, Jordan Cook, Harry Cornick, Glen Rea, Luke Gambin, Elliot Lee.

Barnet: Jamie Stephens, Elliott Johnson, Ricardo Almeida, Santos, Michael Nelson (C), Curtis Weston, Jamal Campbell-Ryce, Shaquile Coulthirst, David Tutonda, Harry Taylor, Mauro Vilhete, Jean-Louis Akpa Akpro.

Subs: Craig Ross, Charlie Clough, Jack Taylor, Simeon Akinola, Ruben Bover, Wesley Fonguck, Justin Amaluzor.