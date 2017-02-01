Vassell concedes Walton’s departure was a huge loss to Luton

Goalkeeper Christian Walton’s return to Brighton on transfer deadline was a huge loss for Luton according to striker Isaac Vassell.

The England U21 stopper had been in supreme form since his move from the Amex in the summer, and was a major part in Hatters’ possessing the tightest defence in League Two.

Billy Waters makes it 3-1 to Cheltenham at Kenilworth Road

However, with Albion second choice Niki Maenpaa injured against Lincoln City in the FA Cup on Saturday, Walton was recalled by Seagulls boss Chris Hughton to provide cover for number one David Stockdale.

Vassell said: “It’s a big shame and it’s a big loss as well because he’s been solid for us, in everything from his kicking to his saves, everything he does and the way he goes about training.

“He’s just a top pro, so we’re going to miss him.”

Town chief brought in Reading youngster Stuart Moore and Arsenal’s Matt Macey to replace Walton, as Moore was handed an immediate debut during last night’s 3-2 defeat to Cheltenham.

The Royals keeper had a tough start, thrown in after only just meeting his team-mates, and went on to miss a punch which gifted the Robins an early lead.

He never looked comfortable afterwards, enduring a nervy evening, but Vassell stuck up for his new team-mate saying: “I think he was just straight in. He’s a new player and when you come into a new squad it’s a bit different. You might be used to playing a certain way and we might play a different way.

“Everyone knows it’s hard when you’ve got a new signing or a new goalie because they’ve got to fit in.

“He’s come in today and it’s his first game for us, so there’s going to be that little thing there where he’s not going quite to have that relationship that Waltz would have, but it’s something we have to work on.

“He’ll get to know the lads and how we play and just go from there.

“It’s just a mistake. We all make mistakes and you can’t really get on to him about it. You can’t do anything about it, it’s just one of those things and it put us on the back foot from the start, then we’re chasing the game.”