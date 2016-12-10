Vassell glad to give Luton boss a selection headache

Striker Isaac Vassell believes manager Nathan Jones has a tough decision on who to play upfront against Carlisle this afternoon after both he and Josh McQuoid netted in the 3-2 win at Swindon Town on Tuesday night.

With McQuoid bagging a brace, his first goals of the season, Vassell notched a second half winner, with a second strike in five games after opening his account against Morecambe.

The summer signing from Truro City knows it will hard for either to dislodge leading scorer Danny Hylton and Jack Marriott, who returned to form with a double in the 6-2 FA Cup triumph over Solihull Moors last weekend as he said: “It’s a healthy competition and we’re all in good form so at the moment it’s probably pretty hard for the gaffer to choose.

“Josh has scored two, I’ve scored one, Jack (Marriott) scored two on the weekend, so everyone’s up and flying.

“It’s not individuals, everyone’s up to scratch at the moment, it will take a whole squad to get through the whole season.

“The gaffer bangs on about it day in, day out, (that) we’ve got a squad and we want to move forward in everything that we do, that’s the league, all trophies, all competitions.

“He puts out a squad that’s going to win the game and he knows we’ll put our all in every game.”

Boss Jones was delighted to have such competition upfront to choose from, as he said: “We have probably four fully fit raring to go strikers.

“(Craig) Mackail-Smith’s a bit behind because he just needs minutes and time and then the competition that Zane (Banton) and Jordan Cook provide as well.

“So we’ve got six or seven to choose from but the four, two that played the other night and two that started against Solihull are four that are in real, real good form and that’s brilliant for a manager to have.”

If selected, then Vassell feels he is in a good place to add to his tally against the Cumbrians.

He added: “Like I always say, I’ll try to prepare for every game the same. If I’m involved I’ll do my best and if I come on I’ll do my best.

“I need as many games as I can get just to keep progressing, to keep getting goals and to keep putting in good performances as match fitness is important for me.

“I’m just buzzing to play football. I’ve got a good feeling about football at the moment, I’m enjoying it.”