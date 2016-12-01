Vassell loving life at Luton after ‘negative’ Plymouth spell

The Luton Town experience is proving a far greater one for striker Isaac Vassell than his first taste of life as a professional footballer.

Vassell, 23, came through the ranks at Plymouth Argyle back in 2011, but only made 10 appearances for the Pilgrims during three years until he was released in June 2014.

Now I’m here, training day in, day out, I love it. I love coming into the club, I love playing football. Isaac Vassell

A spell in non-league with Truro City then followed, before Luton snapped him up in the summer.

The forward is clearly grasping his second chance in the game with both hands, as he said: “I was a pro there (Plymouth), but I never really played.

“It was a different experience for me, it was more of a negative experience for me actually.

“Now I’m here, training day in, day out, I love it. I love coming into the club, I love playing football.

“I trained maybe once or twice a week at Truro and it’s no offence to Truro or that level of football but it’s just a different standard.

“When I came to Luton, I know I’m focused every day.

“Not that I wasn’t focused at Truro, but you don’t have to worry about it all that much because you’re only training once or twice a week.

“It’s not as competitive and serious as it is at Luton.”

Although Vassell has now broken into the team properly, starting the last three matches and opening his account for the club at Morecambe, he knows he has to maintain his standards in the face of some serious competition.

He continued: “Every day is a learning curve for me. I came to the club and the standard’s just excellent.

“You’ve got a group of players that are all very good players.

“The training standard is great and it’s a good place to be.

“I guess there are five of us now; me, Josh (McQuoid), Hylts (Danny Hylton), Jack (Marriott) and Macca (Craig Mackail-Smith).

“It’s competition, but it’s a healthy competition.

“There’s no bitterness, we all try to challenge each other to be in the squad and get goals.”

Having a player in front of him like Danny Hylton is also a huge bonus to Vassell, who is determined to learn everything he can from Luton’s leading scorer.

He added: “He’s a great role model to have.

“You look at his game and you just want to mould yourself around him.

“I knew I had to patient from the start, because Hylts came in this year as well, so it’s not like I was going to go straight in.

“I knew I had to bide my time, be patient, work hard in training and just try to work my way into the squad.”