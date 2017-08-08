Vassell not included for Hatters against Ipswich

Luton’s in-demand striker Isaac Vassell has not been included in the match day squad for tonight’s Carabao Cup first round clash with Championship side Ipswich Town.

The 23-year-old’s future is becoming increasingly unclear after Bristol City had a bid rejected for him, while Birmingham City are thought to be seriously interested as well.

Manager Nathan Jones has stated Town aren’t a selling club, but with Luton shelling out an undisclosed fee for Bournemouth attacker Harry Cornick, it remans to be seen whether Vassell will remain at Kenilworth Road.

Fellow summer addition Elliot Lee replaces the former Truro City forward upfront, while Jordan Cook and Glen Rea come in for Alan McCormack and Dan Potts, with Alan Sheehan moving to left back.

Youngsters Tyreeq Bakinson and Frankie Musonda are on the bench, along with the transfer-listed Josh McQuoid.

Meanwhile, Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy makes seven changes to the team who beat Birmingham 1-0 on Saturday, handing full debuts for Bersant Celina, Flynn Downes and Tristan Nydam, while new signing Martyn Waghorn from Rangers is among the substitutes.

Luton: Stech, Stacey, Cuthbert, Rea, Sheehan, Lee, Mpanzu, Cook, Shinnie, Collins, Lee.

Subs: Shea, Mullins, Senior, Gambin, McQuoid, Musonda, Bakinson.

Ipswich: Gerken, Iorfa, Chambers (C), Webster, Knudsen, Kenlock, Skuse, Downes, Nydam, Celina, McGoldrick.

Subs: Bialkowski, Woolfenden, Webber, McDonnell, Rowe, Sears, Waghorn.