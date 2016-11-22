Vassell targets a perfect week for Luton

Striker Isaac Vassell is determined to make it the perfect week for Luton with nine points from a possible nine.

The Hatters got off to the ideal start when beating Morecambe 2-0 on Saturday, as Vassell bagged his first goal for the club on the hour mark.

Town entertain fellow promotion favourites Portsmouth at Kenilworth Road this evening, before travelling to struggling Exeter on Saturday and Vassell has eyed a maximum return for his side.

Speaking after the win at the Globe Arena, the summer addition from non-league Truro City said: “The gaffer has been stressing we should be getting nine points from these three games.

“We’ve got three today, so three Tuesday and three Saturday will put us right up there in the mix.”

Striker Danny Hylton was of the same opinion too, saying: “We’re in great form and it could be a nine-point week, so that’s what we want to try to do.”

Meanwhile, Vassell is hoping that tonight will be the first time he runs out from the first whistle in front of his home fans.

The forward has made two league starts so far, both coming when Luton were on the road at Crawley and then Morecambe, as on the chances of keeping his place, he said: “I’ll be delighted to start at Kenilworth Road.

“My family want to come and watch a game as well. They couldn’t make it at Morecambe, they really wanted to come, but it’s a bit of a far one.

“It will be good for me to start at Kenilworth Road and show the fans what I can do as well, although there’s a lot of competition, we’ve got a big squad and sometimes the gaffer switches it up.

“Anything can happen, but I’ll prepare right for the game and do everything I can to be the best I can be on Tuesday.

“Both teams are at the top and it will be a good game, a good experience and if I play, hopefully I can get another goal.”

With Luton currently on a nine game unbeaten run then there is no shortage of confidence going into the match amongst the squad against a Pompey side just one place and two points below them.

Vassell said: “We’ve had a few draws but we’ve still got that winning feeling about us.

“We go into games with confidence that we’ll try to win the game as we never go into any game with any negative thoughts at all.

“We go into a game thinking we’re going to win this game comfortably.”

On hearing that from his striker, boss Nathan Jones added: “That’s nice to know that they expect to win, lets hope they keep doing that.

“With good results and runs, comes confidence. They are a confident group, a tight-knit group, but it’s a good place at the minute.

“We have to make sure we continue that, and to continue that, we have to keep playing well and keep picking up points.

“If you have a consistent level of performances which is what we look for, then results follow, whether they’re draws or wins.

“All we’ve asked for is a consistent level of performance. Now we’ve been getting that, we’ve eradicated a few little things, we’ve been reasonably solid and I always know we’ve got a goal in us in terms of the players we’ve got.

“We’re a very forward thinking side and we have good players. So the more clean sheets we get, the more wins we’ll get as I’m always confident we’ll get a goal.”