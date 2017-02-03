Vassell thanks Harford for his role in Luton move

Forward Isaac Vassell admitted it was big moment in his career to know that he was being scouted by Luton legend Mick Harford when at Truro City last year.

The former Hatters striker and manager went to watch Vassell in action in National League South and recommended him to Town chief Nathan Jones.

To think someone in that position is looking at you, it does give you a boost of confidence. Isaac Vassell

He joined in the summer and on Harford’s role in the move, Vassell said: “I was aware that he was coming to watch my games when I was at Truro and I knew they were interested.

“It was a good feeling as I was doing really well at the time, I think I’m still doing well now and it was just good to have someone recognising that.

“Sometimes you do get a bit down about it and think ‘maybe I’m going to stay here,’ or ‘where am I going?’

“You don’t really know what’s going on, so to have that in the back of your mind, to think someone in that position is looking at you, it does give you a boost of confidence.”

Although Vassell and Harford, who notched 92 goals in 217 appearances are like chalk and cheese in terms of their playing styles, the 23-year-old, who has scored in his last two starts, believes he can definitely learn a thing or two from Town’s chief recruitment officer.

He added: “It was such a big thing to have him looking out for me and I think he’s helped me out a lot as well as we talk in and out of the training ground.

“He’s giving me little tips here and there to improve my game, which is good.

“He’s pretty big and bit of a brute wasn’t he.

“If I can get some of that aspect into my game it’s always a good thing.

“I like to think I’m pretty powerful and quite strong, but it’s all about your movements and positioning.

“How you can use your strengths to the best of your ability, knowing what you’ve got and using it.”