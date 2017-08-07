Vassell tipped to follow in Andre Gray’s footsteps to the Premier League

Hatters striker Isaac Vassell has been tipped to follow in the footsteps of former Hatter Andre Gray and be a hit in the Premier League one day.

Midfielder Alan McCormack was part of the Brentford side that Gray excelled in during 2014-15, with the forward eventually earning a big money move to Burnley and going on to play in the top flight.

Ex-Hatter Andre Gray

Vassell impressed particularly during the latter stages of last season, scoring 14 goals after joining from non-league Truro City, and continued that rapid development, with a display of searing and at times unplayable pace and power on Saturday, netting twice during Saturday’s 8-2 hammering of Yeovil Town.

McCormack said: “Vass is big, powerful, strong, you put the ball in behind and there’s only one man getting on the end of it.

“To me, he’s the exact image of Andre Gray, who I played with at Brentford and has gone on to play and do very well in the Premier League.

“Vass has got it all, he’s got the potential to do that, he’s just got to keep working at his game.”

There has been interest in Vassell from Bristol City during the transfer window, with Luton confirming a bid from the Ashton Gate club was rejected.

Whether he remains at Kenilworth Road beyond August is still up for debate, but striker partner James Collins is hoping he will.

The summer signing said: “Yes, of course, I want him to stay, of course I do, but you never know what goes on behind the scenes.

“I just hope once the window closes he’s a Luton player, as I think if he is, he’ll go on to have a great season and maybe better things will come up in the future.

“He’s a powerful boy, probably the quickest and most powerful lad I’ve played with.

“He’s a real handful and he’ll go on to do some great things in the game and I’m delighted he got his two goals as he works his socks off as well.”

Meanwhile, speaking about his brace against the Glovers, Town boss Nathan Jones added: “He does that and that’s why we love him and that’s why he’s developing into a wonderful footballer.

“He just showed today what a powerhouse and what quality he has. I asked for a big performance from him as he’s been a little bit off it the last week or so, and said to him show me that animal side and he did, thought he was excellent.”