Vassell wants to end his ‘mad year’ with a journey from the building site to Wembley

Hatters striker Isaac Vassell would love to cap his ‘mad year’ by running out at Wembley in the play-off final next weekend.

This time last year, the 23-year-old was working on a building site, contemplating his campaign and future at National South side Truro City.

Isaac Vassell nets his 14th of the season at Bloomfield Road

However, fast forward 12 months and Vassell is expected to lead the line this evening as Luton look to overturn a 3-2 defeat against Blackpool at what will be a sell-out Kenilworth Road.

The forward said: “It’s just been a mad year for me really. I couldn’t have asked for any more to be fair, it’s been a great year, I’ve loved it.

“I didn’t really expect it to happen this quickly, I thought it would be more just baby steps, but it’s just happened, and all been good to me.

“If we can just top it off with this, it would just be the perfect end to it all. It would be such a reward for our season, we’ve put in so much hard work, if we can get there, it would just top it all off.”

After being released from Plymouth in June 2014, Vassell admitted thoughts of packing in the game had crept into his mind at times, but he always retained the belief there was a second chance on the cards.

He continued: “There’s always that thing in your mind when you think maybe I should just stop and try and get a proper job, but you always have the love of football there.

“It’s just frustrating really as you feel in yourself you want to be playing at a better standard but it just hasn’t gone for you in that way.

“It’s one of those things. Maybe you have to be patient again and start again, start from the bottom and try to work yourself up again.

“No disrespect to those leagues, but when you’re playing down there, awful pitches, and the standard of football is not as good, it just makes you strive for better.

“As you want to be playing on nice pitches against better opponents and doing it on the big stage.”

Vassell netted in the first leg with his third goal in three games and 14th in total this term to move Town 2-1 at Bloomfield Road.

However, the Hatters were pegged back and eventually beaten in the second half, but the striker wants to be celebrating again this evening, as he said: “I’m in good form and just enjoying my football at the moment, you can’t ask any more than that.

“Obviously strikers need to score goals, that’s their job, hopefully I can get some.

“If I can get one I’ll be buzzing, so I will just do my best to get some goals and show what I can do.

“We’re never short on goals either, it’s just that concentration to keep a clean sheet and defend well.”