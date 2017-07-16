VIDEO: Watch Hatters put six past NK Bravo

Luton Town romped to a 6-2 victory over Slovenian Third Division champions NK Bravo in Maribor yesterday afternoon.

The Hatters led through Isaac Vassell’s low finish, before Olly Lee netted from close range and then Jordan Cook made it 3-1 with an excellent header.

James Collins bagged a double in the second period, with Elliot Lee dispatching a late penalty to complete the scoring, while Marek Stech also saved from the spot for Luton as well.

To watch all the goals from Slovenia, click on the link above.

Marek Stech saves from the spot

Isaac Vassell celebrates his opening goal

Johnny Mullins makes a challenge