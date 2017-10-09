VOTE: Who was your Hatters MOM against Accrington?

Luton Town emerged as 2-0 winners over Accrington Stanley in a hard-fought clash on Saturday afternoon, their fifth victory in six league games.

James Collins opened the scoring after 22 minutes when he turned home Olly Lee’s header from close range.

Danny Hylton then added the second moments before half time, converting a penalty after Alan Sheehan had been felled in the area.

