VOTE: Who was your Hatters MOM against Barnet?

Hatters made it two games unbeaten in the Checkatrade Trophy with another penalty shootout victory, this time over Barnet at Kenilworth Road.

The visitors moved ahead through Jack Taylor’s penalty on 63 minutes before Elliot Lee fired a superb equaliser just two minutes later.

Luton then triumphed 4-3 on spotkicks when Bees skipper Ricardo Santos missed to earn an extra bonus point.

