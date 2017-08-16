VOTE: Who was your Hatters MOM against Spurs U21s

Luton Town emerged victorious over Tottenham Hotspur U21s during their Checkatrade Trophy group stage clash at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday night, winning their penalty shootout 4-2, after the game had finished 2-2 in normal time.

This season, the News/Gazette is running a newlook poll where fans can vote for the star Hatter from every game, so just head below and click on who you thought deserved the honour.