VOTE: Who was your Hatters MOM against Stevenage?

Hatters produced a truly magnificent performance to thump Stevenage 7-1 at the weekend, with Luke Berry scoring a superb hat-trick.

Danny Hylton notched twice, once from the spot, while James Justin and Luke Gambin were on target late on to complete a magnificent afternoon.

This season, the News/Gazette is running a newlook poll where fans can vote for the star Hatter from every game, so just head below and click on who you thought deserved the honour.