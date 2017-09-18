VOTE: Who was your Hatters MOM against Wycombe Wanderers?

Hatters enjoyed a dramatic 2-1 victory at Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday, as two late goals saw them steal the points.
Scott Cuthbert levelled the scores with a minute to go, before striker James Collins sent the packed away end into bedlam with his stoppage time winner.
This season, the News/Gazette is running a newlook poll where fans can vote for the star Hatter from every game, so just head below and click on who you thought deserved the honour.
