Walton looking to leave Brighton on loan once more

Former Luton Town goalkeeper Christian Walton would welcome another loan move away from parent club Brighton & Hove Albion next season.

The 21-year-old played 33 times for the Hatters during a highly impressive stint at Kenilworth Road, before returning to the Amex as cover for David Stockdale after an injury to number two Niki Maenpaa on the final day of the transfer window.

Ideally, I’d like to go out on loan, get some game time and come back here to compete. Christian Walton

He then ended the campaign between the posts at Southend United in League One, playing a further seven times as the England U21 international is well aware breaking in on the south coast will be even harder after Chris Hughton’s side were promoted to the Premier League.

Although still determined to challenge for a place with the Seagulls, Walton admitted to the Brighton official website that another spell away would be benficial with a return to Roots Hall high up on his list of potential destinations.

He said: “It was really good for what I needed, which was game time. It went really well, obviously we missed out on the play-offs by a point, but overall the experience was very good.

“We did everything we could on the final day, but Millwall got the win they needed. It was disappointing, but at the same time it was good to finish the season with a win.

“I now want to come back or get another season out on loan somewhere. Ideally, I’d like to go out on loan, get some game time and come back here (Brighton) to compete.

“It was also brilliant to pick up Southend’s player of the month award during for the time I was there too.

“He’s (Phil Brown) an experienced manager that’s done well at the club. He got them promoted from League Two and they’ve got a solid team in League One now.

“It was brilliant to work under him and I really enjoyed it.”

Hatters boss Nathan Jones has made signing a keeper his number one priority during the summer too, currently only having Craig King on the books, although the youngster is still mulling over the new deal he has been offered.

Speaking back in April, the Town chief wouldn’t be put off from bringing in a loan stopper too despite seeing three keepers recalled during his time at Kenilworth Road in Walton, Jonathan Mitchell and Matt Macey.

He added: “We want a number one, regardless of what that is (loan or permanent). As if we were to get Christian Walton back for example, on a full loan, then we would.

“We’d make sure we wouldn’t have a recall if we did do a loan, so I’m not ruling out a loan as you can get some wonderful keepers on loan.

“So what we’ll do is make sure we’re a little bit more covered than we were this year.”