‘Warrior’ Hylton available for Stanley cup clash

Striker Danny Hylton will be available for Saturday’s FA Cup trip to Accrington Stanley should boss Nathan Jones decide to use him.

The leading scorer could barely move during the final 20 minutes against Portsmouth on Monday having taken a blow to his back, but had to stay on with Luton using all their substitutes.

On his condition ahead of the third round tie, Jones said: “Danny’s had a bump on the back, but it takes a lot more than that to keep Danny out.

“Danny’s for me the best player in the league, and we’re delighted to have him.

“I thought he was excellent right up until the time he got injured, and even when he was injured, he still tried to soldier on. I still felt he was a threat even though he could hardly move.

“Danny’s fine and he’s a warrior.”

Captain Scott Cuthbert was full of praise for Hylton after he struggled on at Fratton Park to ensure Luton retained a full complement of players, saying: “That shows the character that we’ve got throughout the squad, the never-say-die attitude.

“Hylts has got that in abundance, even though he was hurt, he still wanted to keep running the channels and challenging their centre backs.

“That’s what he is, we come to expect that now day in day out from Hylts.”

There was differing news over defensive duo Alan Sheehan and Dan Potts though, as Jones felt their determination to play once more has unfortunately taken its toll.

He added: “I think it’s an honesty rather than a foolishness. They want to come back, they want to play, it’s just they’ve picked up little injuries.

“Potts isn’t (available), he’s a little bit more long term as it’s a recurrence of the medial ligament injury.

“Sheehan is vying for a place and we hope he’s in contention as his is a muscular one being days rather than weeks whereas Potts is the other way round.

“We’re hoping we can get them back as quick as possible, because they’re important players for us.”