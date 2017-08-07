Yeovil players to refund fans after Hatters humiliation

Yeovil Town's first team players and staff have agreed to refund the 258 travelling supporters who witnessed their side's abject opening day debacle at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

The visiting faithful had seen their side move 1-0 in front through Otis Khan's free kick, before Town ripped them apart, scoring five before half time, and a further three in the second period, to run out 8-2 winners.

Midfielder James Bailey told the club's website: "We know we let ourselves and the fans down.

“We felt the same as everyone else connected with the club and know the performance was unacceptable.

“The support we had at Luton was fantastic and we didn’t repay them how we wanted. Most were still there at the end of the game when our performance didn’t merit that.

“As a group, we want to apologise and give fans their money back.”

Manager Darren Way supported the players’ decision to offer a refund as he said: "Saturday was never going to be easy but the manner of the defeat was totally unacceptable and I apologise to the supporters and take full responsibility for that.

“Paying supporters their money back is a collective decision, we’re not happy with just apologising but at the same time know our best apology will come on the pitch in the coming weeks."

On the game, the Glovers chief added: "We knew it was going to be a difficult game but the manner of the goals and the way in which they went in, I’m bitterly disappointed.

“I think it’s the first time in pre-season where you look at it, where you come out and think is the back four ready?

“I wasn’t 100 per cent sure and I’m not just blaming the back four but it was too easy for one direct ball in behind us and they cut us open a number of times.

“To concede in the manner that we did, it wasn’t a problem going forward, we looked a threat, I think we could’ve scored four goals today, but to concede that amount of goals, and I’ve been at Yeovil a long time, I have to take full responsibility."