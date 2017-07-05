Youthful Hatters side to take on Canaries

Luton Town have sent a young side to face Southern League Premier Division side Hitchin Town this evening.

Of the 11 selected by boss Nathan Jones, only Akin Famewo, Frankie Musonda, Arthur Read and Kavan Cotter have first team experience, with three trialists involved too, including a goalkeeper.

Connor Tomlinson, Luton's youngest every player in their history also starts, with the likes of Michael Shamalo, Corey Panter and Jack James involved too.

Hatters: Trialist, Jack James, Corey Panter, Kavan Cotter, Frankie Musonda, Akin Famewo, Trialist, Connor Tomlinson, Michael Shamalo, Trialist, Arthur Read.

Subs: Joe Mead, Tiernan Parker, Ciaren Jones, Toby Byron, Drew Richardson, Scott Belgrove, Josh Neufville, Callum Stead.