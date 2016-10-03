Huge controversy as AFC see winner ruled out for offside

Southern League Division One Central: Aylesbury 2 AFC Dunstable 2

AFC Dunstable were robbed of a perfectly legitimate winner at Aylesbury on the weekend after a linesman’s flag robbed the visitors of all three points.

Steve Heath’s side had recovered from 2-0 down to draw level at 2-2, with Jermaine Hall then heading home in the 93rd minute, only for the goal to be chalked off, with footage from the match confirming it was the wrong decision.

After the indifferent display against Bedford Town on Tuesday, AFC boss Steve Heath made four changes to his side.

It didn’t seem to be working, as the Moles drew first blood after only three minutes with a wonderful volley from Kieran Turner.

The home side continued to dominate and when Jason Beck slipped on the slick surface, it put Turner in again as his shot beat Ricky Perks, with James Bishop handling on the line, to receive a red card after 19 minutes.

Mark Lambert coolly stroked away the spot kick, leaving the visitors with a mountain to climb, with Perks making a string of fine saves.

The numbers were evened on 31 minutes, when a rash challenge by Montgomery on Moses Olaleye saw him pick up a straight red.

This seemed to perk up the visitors, and they had a goal back on the stroke of half time when Newman Carney’s free kick was headed into his own net by Jordan Jenkins.

In the second period, AFC were a completely different team as they laid siege to the Moles goal.

They were back on level terms too when Josh Humbert set up BJ Christie on 64 minutes and he clinically found the net.

It looked like there would be only one winner from then on, with AFC creating chance after chance, but couldn’t hit the target.

Perks was called into action once again to make a low save from Dylan Cascoe, with AFC piling the pressure in the closing stages, Brandon Carney blasting over.

Then came the huge moment of controversy, with Hall’s goal disallowed, as Heat said: “That first half performance was just not good enough, I was embarrassed by it and so should the players be.

“We gave Aylesbury far too much room and they will feel they should have been out of sight by half time.”

“At the time, I thought Jermaine kept himself onside. Then seeing the footage the linesman made an horrendous mistake.

“You could question three players were playing him onside but definitely two.

“Then when I questioned him about it at full time, there was no leeway in his decision, he thought he was 100 per cent correct.”

AFC host Aylesbury in the League Challenge Cup tomorrow night and then visit Uxbridge in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

AFC: Perks, Bishop, N Carney, Beck, Bailey (Massay 55), Cox (Murphy 77), B Carney (Mannion 60), Olaleye, Hall, Humbert, Christie.

Subs not used: Griffiths, Byron.

Attendance: 90.