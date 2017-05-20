Keeper Kopec stars as Luton Ladies are held by Stevenage

Luton Town Ladies missed out on the chance to finish third in the FA Women’s Premier League South East Division One as they were held to a goalless draw at home by Stevenage Ladies on Sunday.

With AFC Wimbledon beating champions Gillingham, it means the Hatters can now no longer finish any higher than the fifth place they currently occupy.

The visitors, who are desperately fighting against relegation, started well, as Luton keeper Angelika Kopec made a fine save early on.

Town then began to get a grip on proceedings, Lucy Webster’s 30-yard blast smashing against the bar.

Erica Byron had to clear off her own goal-line, while Kopec saved superbly from Bolu Fisher who was clean through on goal.

In the second half, a Jo Rutherford corner was met at the back post by Nicola Henman but her header was easily saved.

Fisher was denied by Kopec once more, while Zara Carroll lofted a free kick high and wide, with Jodie Bellinger unable to find a way through too.

Late on, Stevenage sent their keeper up for a corner and with Rachel Kosky clearing, Bellinger went racing away, as the referee controversially blew for a free kick, and then full time afterwards.

Town manager Nikki Baker said: “I am disappointed to come away with a draw.

“We didn’t really get going and it wasn’t our best performance.

“However, we have still only lost one game in 11, which is great form.

“When you look at the overall game, Angelika has kept us in it.

“We knew it was going to be tough, they were desperately fighting relegation and were going to give everything.

“One point is a decent point in the circumstances.”

Town end their campaign at Norwich City Ladies on Sunday.