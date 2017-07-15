LADIES FOOTBALL: Friendlies announced for Hatters and AFC

Luton Town Ladies begin their pre-season schedule this weekend with a trip to Leicester City Women on Sunday.

The Hatters then take on Worthing United Ladies the following week, which is a charity game where the hosts are opening a new stand in memory of the Shoreham air disaster where two Worthing FC players died.

Luton also host Leicester City on July 30, and travel to QPR (August 6) as well as Portsmouth (August 13).

AFC Dunstable Ladies host Stevenage Ladies on Sunday, July 30.

They then travel to Enfield Town (August 6), MK Dons (August 9) and Norwich City (August 13).