Lambeth nets a hat-trick as Totts return to form

SSML Division Two: Mursley United 1 Totternhoe 5

Totternhoe rounded off 2016 with a comfortable 5-1 demolition of Mursley United at the weekend.

A superb opening 20 minutes saw the Totts race into a two-goal lead as Chris Golding marked his first start after a lengthy absence due to injury by nodding home Aiden Murray’s corner from close range after a quarter of an hour.

Lambeth returned to scoring ways after two games without a goal finishing well when put through by Joel McCormick.

Totts at this point seemed to take their foot off the gas allowing the hosts to work their way back into the game, with Danny Simpson turning in Nathan Skelton’s cross just before half time.

The second period struggled to get going until 15 minutes from time when Totts came to life and scored a further three goals in a devastating period.

Lambeth completed his hat-trick by finding the net on 77 and 81 minutes, taking his tally to 26 for the season already.

Murray then rounded off the rout when he finished well after superb play from the impressive McCormick three minutes from time.

Manager Chris Robson said: “It was a good way to end the year and the first half of what so far has been a good season.

“We have been a bit up and down lately so it was good to get a comfortable win and get back scoring some goals.

“It should give us a boost going into the Christmas break and hopefully we kick on when we are back in action on January 2.

“Apart from the first 15 and last 15 minutes, I felt we didn’t play as well as we could, and at times we were very poor.

“The conditions didn’t help as the pitch was very heavy and the fog was incredible, probably close to abandoning the game.

“But in those two 15 minute spells we showed what we are capable of.

“Going forward we can be frightening and if you have someone like Joel McCormick on song as he was at times it gives the other forward players who were also superb a buzz.

“Defensively we were solid and apart from the goal Mursley didn’t cause us any issues which was pleasing.

“We will have two weeks off now to recharge the batteries and come back raring to go for the second half of the season.”

Totternhoe host The 61 FC (Luton) on Monday, January 2.

Totts: Sanders, Potter, O’Connor, H Rimmer, J Rimmer, Folland, Mouaha-Mouaha (Doggett), Golding (Zunguzah), Murray, McCormick, Lambeth.

Subs not used: Weymouth, Hibbitt.