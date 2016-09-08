Lambeth’s treble puts Totts into second spot

Totternhoe continued their superb start to the SSML Division Two season with a 4-3 victory at New Bradwell St Peter on Saturday.

The visitors went ahead through Daniel Lambeth’s second minute goal, before Jamie Nicholls (12) levelled for the hosts.

New Bradwell’s Billy Lobjoit saw his penalty saved by Daniel Sanders on 14 minutes, before they led 2-1 through an own goal shortly afterwards.

However, Lambeth levelled matters on 40 minutes and then in the second period, Scott Murchie’s goal on the hour put the Totts 3-2 in front.

Lambeth completed his treble on 67 minutes, before Lobjoit pulled one back on 72 minutes, but Totternhoe held on to move second in the table.

The 61 FC (Luton) fell to a 5-2 defeat at MK Gallacticos.

This weekend, Totternhoe visit Tring Corinthians, while The 61 FC (Luton) are away to Grendon Rangers.

In the Bedfordshire County League Division One, Jonny Clarke bagged a hat-trick as Totternhoe Reserves beat Cople & Bedford SA 3-2, while The 61 FC (Luton) were hammered 5-1 at home by Crawley Green Reserves, with George Nnen (2), Valentino Qoku, Jack Rendall and Jason McDonagh on target.

This weekend, The 61 FC (Luton) host Elstow Abbey, while Totternhoe entertain Crawley Green.