Late Rangers goals sink the Totts’ title hopes

Totternhoe need a small miracle to win the SSML Division Two title after losing 3-0 to their nearest rivals Thame Rangers on Saturday.

The scoreline flattered the visitors as the game was very even up until the last 10 minutes of the match – but the result means Rangers have one hand on the championship trophy

Totternhoe v Thame Rangers. Picture: June Essex.

In front of a record Division Two attendance the Totts started the game well and had the first oppourtunity on three minutes when Dan Lambeth played Aiden Murray through but his strike from an angle was well saved by the visiting keeper.

The first half was a tight affair with both sides battling well but not carving out any real opportunities. Kieron Shmiddit came close on the half hour mark when his turn and shot from distance just flew over the bar.

The Totts started the second half brightly. Lambeth had a golden oppourtunity to put the home side ahead when he rose well to meet a deep Chris Doggett cross but his header just went the wrong side of the post.

Thame got the all important breakthrough 10 minutes from time when Mitchell Collins superbly struck home from 20 yards into the top corner giving James Bromhall no chance in the Totts goal. The goal was a hammer blow for the Totts and two further late goals arrived from Daniel Delderfield as the Totts were chasing the game.

The result means Totternhoe need to win their four remaining games and hope Thame lose two of their last three.

Boss Chris Robson said afterwardS: “I am absolutely gutted for the boys. Although it is not mathematically impossible, we know we are left needing a miracle to win the title now.

“The game was never a 3-0 game. It was very even up until the first goal. Once they scored I knew we had to win the game, so I changed to a more attacking formation with 10 minutes to go which left our defence exposed and Thame picked us off in the available space to score two further goals.

“Although it is heartbreaking, I am so proud of what we have achieved this season, and so proud of every player. In my first year and a lot of the squad’s first year we have giving a good title challenge for the first time in many years pushing a incredible side like Thame all the way to the end.

“Credit to them and congratulations as they are deserving champions. We need to make sure we pick ourselves up for the final four games and try to win them all and hope for a miracle. If not, we need to do it to cement runners up spot”.

Squad: Bromhall, J.Rimmer, O’Connor, Loasby (H.Rimmer), Dogget (Ray), Folland (Horgan), Murchie, Golding, Murray, McCormick, Lambeth. Subs not used: Hibbitt.