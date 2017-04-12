Lethal Lambeth bags late winner for Totts

SSML Division Two: Totternhoe 1 Mursley United 0

Totternhoe took a step closer to the Division Two title after a 1-0 victory over Mursley United on Saturday.

The win means that if the Totts win their remaining seven games of the season, they will be crowned champions no matter what other side’s results are.

It was the hosts who dominated proceedings, although they struggled to break down a stubborn Mursley side.

Dan Lambeth came close to opening the scoring on 15 minutes when his sharp turn and volley from eight yards was superbly saved.

Lee Loasby also threatened an opener on the half mark, as his acrobatic volley from Aiden Murray’s corner smashed the ball against the underside of the crossbar, but bounced the wrong side of the goal-line.

After the break, Andy Cleere’s close range effort was brilliantly saved on 55 minutes and the deadlock was finally broken with 20 minutes to go when Joel McCormick played a lofted ball over the defence for Lambeth to race on to and beat the onrushing keeper for his 47th goal of the season.

The result keeps Totts one point above Thame Rangers, who they still have to play in the run-in. On Thursday they are at home to Loughton Manor and visit Grendon Rangers at the weekend, as boss Chris Robson said: “It was a case of the only thing that matters is the three points.

“I felt we completely dominated the game and at times it was like a attack v defence training session as I can’t recall Mursley having a shot on goal all game.

“We didn’t play as well as we could, lacking that final bit of quality, so to play not as well as we can and get a 1-0 victory at this stage of the season, I will take that all day long.

“You could see the players getting frustrated as we were struggling to break down a stubborn side who defended well, so it was a case of reassuring the players by telling them the goal will come with patience, and eventually it did.

“We now go into a quick round of two games on Thursday and Saturday where it is so important we take maximum points before we face Thame after those games in what will be a game which has a massive say in the title race.”

Totts: Bromhall, J Rimmer, O’Connor, Loasby, Doggett, Folland (Weymouth), Golding, McCormick (Brent), Murray, Cleere (Horgan), Lambeth.