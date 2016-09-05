FA CUP: Blues knocked out by Canvey Island

FA Cup, first qualifying round: Canvey Island 2 Dunstable Town 1

A last-gasp penalty saw Dunstable Town knocked out of the FA Cup at the first qualifying round stage on Saturday by Canvey Island.

The visitors made one change as Jhai Dillon was replaced by Joseph Debayo at left back, who gave away a spot kick during the first half for what appeared an innocuous trip in the area.

However, Blues keeper Jack Smith saved the day, keeping out Martin Touhy’s effort from 12 yards as the scores remained goalless.

Dunstable failed to seriously test home keeper Conor Gough, Alex Cathline firing wide, as did Harrison Chatting for Canvey.

On 32 minutes, the Blues took the lead though as Cathline forced a corner and Shane Bush’s presence saw David Keenleyside produce a good finish to break the deadlock.

The scores stayed the same until half time, as Dunstable boss Tony Fontanelle took Debayo off for David Longe-King, but Blues could never really get going in the second period.

Chatting went close twice, before Touhy made amends for his penalty miss by netting the equaliser on 63 minutes.

Dunstable tried to cling on for a replay until John Sonuga gave away a penalty for handball as sub Tony Stokes converted.

The visitors tried to force a replay, with Cathline shooting wide and Zack Reynolds going close, as Fontenelle said afterwards: “There was only one team that was going to win it. We were poor in the second half.”

Dunstable are back in league action this weekend when they visit Cinderford Town.

Canvey Island: Connor Gough, Luis Morrison, Ashley Dumas, Joey May, Ryan O’Rawe, Steve Sheehan, Jack Simmons, Lee O’Leary, George Sykes, Martin Touhy (Tony Stokes), Harrison Chatting (Mitch Gilbey).

Subs not used: Omar Lawson, Jack Pitty, Kojo Awotwi.

Dunstable: Jack Smith, Zack Reynolds, Joseph Debayo (David Longe-King 45), Danny Talbot (Adam Moussi 81), John Sonuga, Adam Pepera, David Keenleyside (Vences Bola 74), Danny Green, Alexander Cathline, Shane Bush, Jack Hutchinson.

Subs not used: Wilson Ferreira, Jamie Head.

Attendance: 238.

Blues MOM: Jack Smith.